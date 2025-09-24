Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213.80 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 211.80 ($2.86). 3,236,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,144,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.84).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 298 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 200 to GBX 220 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 275 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 267.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.34, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Harbour Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.