Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at B. Riley

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Harrow Price Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -195.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. Harrow has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Harrow in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Harrow in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harrow by 345.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

