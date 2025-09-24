HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARDFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AARD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

Insider Transactions at Aardvark Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nelson Sun bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,255.88. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,543,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,909,089.44. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $305,630.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,419,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 129.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

