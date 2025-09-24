HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 174,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 747.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 109,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

