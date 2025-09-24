HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $409.13 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $420.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

