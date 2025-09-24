Head to Head Review: GATX (NYSE:GATX) & AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GATX and AmeraMex International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.67 billion 3.76 $284.20 million $8.74 20.21 AmeraMex International $14.97 million 0.10 -$1.16 million ($0.08) -1.21

Analyst Recommendations

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GATX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GATX and AmeraMex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 1 3 0 2.75 AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 0.00

GATX currently has a consensus target price of $183.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given GATX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Volatility and Risk

GATX has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 19.13% 12.52% 2.49% AmeraMex International -4.63% -25.15% -3.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GATX beats AmeraMex International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

