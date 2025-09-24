Head to Head Review: SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) versus News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares News and SMC Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $8.45 billion 2.26 $1.18 billion $2.08 16.23 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$8.43 million ($0.01) -0.06

Analyst Ratings

News has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than News, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for News and SMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 1 0 0 1 2.50 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

News has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of News shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of News shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares News and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News 13.21% 5.66% 3.19% SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -10,392.01%

Summary

News beats SMC Entertainment on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

