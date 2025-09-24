Head to Head Survey: ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Baidu and ZKH Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 10 7 0 2.33 ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $117.45, indicating a potential downside of 6.46%. ZKH Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Baidu.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $18.24 billion 2.38 $3.26 billion $10.85 11.57 ZKH Group $1.20 billion 0.40 -$37.28 million ($0.20) -14.85

This table compares Baidu and ZKH Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 21.00% 7.35% 4.66% ZKH Group -2.65% -7.57% -3.59%

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZKH Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baidu beats ZKH Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

