Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Heartflow Trading Up 14.1%

HTFL opened at $35.87 on Monday. Heartflow has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million.

About Heartflow

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

