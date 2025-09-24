Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Stock Price Up 10% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Heartflow traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.58. Approximately 161,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 501,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

HTFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartflow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Heartflow ( NASDAQ:HTFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

