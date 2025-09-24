Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Helmerich & Payne traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 116,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,972,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. The trade was a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -303.03%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.