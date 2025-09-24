Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hologic by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

