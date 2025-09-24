Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives $8.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.6250.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDSN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.