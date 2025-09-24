Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 147,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 43,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

