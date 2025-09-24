iBio (IBIO) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 452 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iBio to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of iBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of iBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iBio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio N/A -73.15% -45.51% iBio Competitors -2,594.67% -410.78% -44.82%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 iBio Competitors 4781 9985 15983 364 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iBio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

iBio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 527.12%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 209.87%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iBio is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

iBio has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio’s rivals have a beta of 10.47, meaning that their average share price is 947% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iBio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $400,000.00 -$24.91 million -0.46 iBio Competitors $439.29 million -$68.66 million -8.94

iBio’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iBio. iBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iBio beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

