IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IMAX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE IMAX opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. IMAX has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 161,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,608.80. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,311.45. This represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 417,677 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

