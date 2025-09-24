InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InfuSystem has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

INFU stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $208.75 million, a P/E ratio of 170.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,621.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,980. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 1,160.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in InfuSystem by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

