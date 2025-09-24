InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 12,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 102,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

