Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $164.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.4286.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,129.13. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,354,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,808 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,267,000 after acquiring an additional 759,090 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,943.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 307,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,949 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 380,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $217.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

