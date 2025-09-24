International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s current price.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,405 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $212,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,264,000 after buying an additional 2,363,307 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after buying an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.