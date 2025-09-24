International Paper Company $IP Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Paper were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,965,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 2,763,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

IP opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

