InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2025

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.27.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$13.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.55 in a report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a C$13.55 target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.55 in a report on Monday, July 14th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$13.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.70.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -31.47%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

