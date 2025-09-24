Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $797.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $791.8182.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $699.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.81. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,602.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.