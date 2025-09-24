Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $670.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $560.00 to $670.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $699.18 on Tuesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

