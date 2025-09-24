Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $19.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.3833.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

