Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $600.72 and last traded at $599.98, with a volume of 18334472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $599.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

