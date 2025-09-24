Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 124,309 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 108,192 put options.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 10.0%

NYSE:WOLF opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $315.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 215.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 48,636 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 16.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

