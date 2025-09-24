iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.17 and last traded at C$27.16. 159,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 73,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.97.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Short Term Overall Bond Index ,net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian fixed income securities. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index consisting of a broadly diversified range of bonds which may include any or all of federal, provincial, corporate including certain qualifying asset-backed securities and municipal bonds..

