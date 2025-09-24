iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.8%

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

