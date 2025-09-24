iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCZ opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

