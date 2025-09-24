J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Research raised J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.

JSAIY opened at $17.89 on Friday. J. Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

