JMP Securities Lowers Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $6.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.54). As a group, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 755.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 620,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 1,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

