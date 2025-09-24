John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BWS Financial

Investment analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.92% from the stock’s current price.

JBSS opened at $63.40 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $737.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.39.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6,244.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

