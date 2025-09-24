John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BWS Financial

Investment analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.92% from the stock’s current price.
JBSS opened at $63.40 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $737.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.39.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.
