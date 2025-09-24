Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim now has a $206.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $167.00. Johnson & Johnson traded as high as $176.97 and last traded at $176.35. Approximately 8,172,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,944,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.21.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

