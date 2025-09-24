JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $312.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $316.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

