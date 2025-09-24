JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $121.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.39. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 151,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $3,415,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 390,360 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.