JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLD. Zacks Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -484.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.