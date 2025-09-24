Kadant’s (KAI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $380.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $304.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant has a 1 year low of $281.30 and a 1 year high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $40,019,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,175,000 after buying an additional 114,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,961,000 after buying an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,528,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 150,885.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

