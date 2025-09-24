Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

KVUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 11.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 283,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,334,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.