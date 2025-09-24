Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to Underperform

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

KDP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,320,000 after buying an additional 9,494,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,279,000 after buying an additional 6,412,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

