Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44. 1,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keyera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Keyera Stock Up 1.6%

Keyera Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

