Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $142.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $2,002,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $122.58 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

