Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 8.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 490 to GBX 430. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kooth traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.85). 173,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 92,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($2.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kooth from GBX 260 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365.

Kooth Stock Down 5.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.77. The stock has a market cap of £50.84 million, a P/E ratio of 675.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kooth plc will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

