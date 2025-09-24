KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

KOSÉ Trading Up 2.1%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.