Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.4%

LSCC opened at $74.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.41, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.