LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 93 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.83.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 240,274 shares worth $78,571,804. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

