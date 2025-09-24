LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 81444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Get LG Display alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on LG Display

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LG Display Trading Down 0.5%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 29.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of LG Display by 32.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 47.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 28.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.