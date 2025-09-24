LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 81444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Research Report on LG Display
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LG Display Trading Down 0.5%
The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.