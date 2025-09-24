Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Shares Down 11.6% – Here’s Why

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 6,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Li Ning Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.