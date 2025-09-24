Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Linkage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group N/A -347.16% -200.95% Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Linkage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkage Global has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.37 million 3.09 -$32.96 million N/A N/A Linkage Global $10.29 million 2.44 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Linkage Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Linkage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Linkage Global beats Future FinTech Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Linkage Global

(Get Free Report)

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.