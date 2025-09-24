lululemon athletica’s (LULU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial downgraded lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.64.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $249.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

